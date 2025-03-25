Americas > Verra suspends four VVBs involved in rice carbon over-crediting scandal

Verra suspends four VVBs involved in rice carbon over-crediting scandal

Published 12:25 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:25 on March 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Verra has suspended four validation and verification bodies (VVBs) that were involved in reviewing the 37 rice cultivation projects in China that the standard rejected last year after a whistleblower raised concerns about their integrity.
Verra has suspended four validation and verification bodies (VVBs) that were involved in reviewing the 37 rice cultivation projects in China that the standard rejected last year after a whistleblower raised concerns about their integrity.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.