Verra suspends four VVBs involved in rice carbon over-crediting scandal
Published 12:25 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 12:25 on March 25, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra has suspended four validation and verification bodies (VVBs) that were involved in reviewing the 37 rice cultivation projects in China that the standard rejected last year after a whistleblower raised concerns about their integrity.
Verra has suspended four validation and verification bodies (VVBs) that were involved in reviewing the 37 rice cultivation projects in China that the standard rejected last year after a whistleblower raised concerns about their integrity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.