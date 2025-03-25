Africa > Funding facility issues call for blended climate finance projects in developing nations

Funding facility issues call for blended climate finance projects in developing nations

Published 09:01 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:01 on March 25, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, South & Central

The Catalytic Climate Finance Facility (CC Facility) on Tuesday issued a tender looking for high-impact, scalable, and market-ready blended climate finance solutions in developing economies.
The Catalytic Climate Finance Facility (CC Facility) on Tuesday issued a tender looking for high-impact, scalable, and market-ready blended climate finance solutions in developing economies.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.