Shell head of voluntary carbon sales joins REDD+ developer

Published 11:21 on March 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:21 on March 24, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The head of oil major Shell's voluntary carbon offset sales team has joined a REDD+ project developer, they announced Monday.
