Ghana initiative aims to mobilise $25 bln for carbon, biodiversity projects
Published 11:49 on March 24, 2025 / Last updated at 11:49 on March 24, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A new public-private partnership in Ghana is set to mobilise $25 billion of climate finance to restore degraded land and waterways, while generating hundreds of millions of investment-grade carbon and biodiversity credits, the partners announced on Monday.
