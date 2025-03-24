Americas > Hurdles in applying corresponding adjustments to carbon credits may undermine CORSIA -report

Hurdles in applying corresponding adjustments to carbon credits may undermine CORSIA -report

Published 09:41 on March 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:41 on March 24, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The effectiveness of the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme could be limited by implementation challenges such as the structural barriers in applying corresponding adjustments under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a report released over the weekend.
The effectiveness of the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme could be limited by implementation challenges such as the structural barriers in applying corresponding adjustments under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a report released over the weekend.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.