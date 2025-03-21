ICVCM took “significant step” towards quality in cookstoves decision, say academics behind critical paper
Published 17:45 on March 21, 2025 / Last updated at 17:45 on March 21, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) took a strong step towards cleaning up the cookstoves sector, according to the experts behind a critical research paper that claimed a large share of projects had been heavily over-credited in the past.
