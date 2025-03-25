Largest shipping companies avoid taxes that could raise billions for climate -report

Published 00:01 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 11:24 on March 20, 2025 / Bryony Collins / International, Shipping

The world's 10 largest shipping companies raised record profits of around $300 billion in the last five years, but paid less than half the average corporation tax rate, according to a new report by a non-profit, which highlights the impact a potential global levy could have on climate.