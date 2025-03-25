Largest shipping companies avoid taxes that could raise billions for climate -report
Published 00:01 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 11:24 on March 20, 2025 / Bryony Collins / International, Shipping
The world's 10 largest shipping companies raised record profits of around $300 billion in the last five years, but paid less than half the average corporation tax rate, according to a new report by a non-profit, which highlights the impact a potential global levy could have on climate.
The world's 10 largest shipping companies raised record profits of around $300 billion in the last five years, but paid less than half the average corporation tax rate, according to a new report by a non-profit, which highlights the impact a potential global levy could have on climate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.