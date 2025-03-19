Global shipping stakeholders not expecting major breakthroughs at IMO’s April meeting
Published 21:50 on March 19, 2025 / Last updated at 21:50 on March 19, 2025 / Brandon Mulder and Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Shipping
An upcoming meeting at the UN’s International Maritime Organization's (IMO) is expected to yield small incremental gains rather than a finalised set of policies, said several industry stakeholders.
An upcoming meeting at the UN’s International Maritime Organization's (IMO) is expected to yield small incremental gains rather than a finalised set of policies, said several industry stakeholders.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.