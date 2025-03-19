Americas > INTERVIEW: New CORSIA carbon credit supply imminent but insurance sector must rally to scale market

INTERVIEW: New CORSIA carbon credit supply imminent but insurance sector must rally to scale market

Published 12:23 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:23 on March 19, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The insurance sector must pull together to help the burgeoning CORSIA carbon market scale, a senior member of the World Bank's MIGA insurance arm told Carbon Pulse, in the wake of a guarantee agreement with a clean cooking project developer that will see fresh supply imminently made available to buyers.
The insurance sector must pull together to help the burgeoning CORSIA carbon market scale, a senior member of the World Bank's MIGA insurance arm told Carbon Pulse, in the wake of a guarantee agreement with a clean cooking project developer that will see fresh supply imminently made available to buyers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.