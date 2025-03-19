INTERVIEW: New CORSIA carbon credit supply imminent but insurance sector must rally to scale market
Published 12:23 on March 19, 2025 / Last updated at 12:23 on March 19, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The insurance sector must pull together to help the burgeoning CORSIA carbon market scale, a senior member of the World Bank's MIGA insurance arm told Carbon Pulse, in the wake of a guarantee agreement with a clean cooking project developer that will see fresh supply imminently made available to buyers.
