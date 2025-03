Malaysian CCUS bill will increase emissions, provides no legal recourse, watchdog warns

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

A Malaysia-based environmental watchdog said this week the nation’s newly announced carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) laws will ramp up rather than cut emissions, and expressed alarm over its restrictive national security provisions that could prevent legal action being launched if a project goes wrong.