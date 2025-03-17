World Bank insurance agency issues $180 mln guarantee to carbon project developer against political risk
Published 19:16 on March 17, 2025 / Last updated at 19:16 on March 17, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The World Bank's insurance agency has issued a $179.6 million guarantee to a clean cooking carbon project developer covering political risk affecting its credits such as expropriation, international transfer restrictions, and breach of contract.
The World Bank's insurance agency has issued a $179.6 million guarantee to a clean cooking carbon project developer covering political risk affecting its credits such as expropriation, international transfer restrictions, and breach of contract.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.