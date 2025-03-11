Americas > Brazilian development bank, environment ministry open public consultation on carbon certification

Brazilian development bank, environment ministry open public consultation on carbon certification

Published 23:27 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:27 on March 11, 2025  / /  Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil’s National Bank for Economic Development (BNDES) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) on Tuesday announced the opening of a public consultation on expanding homegrown capacity to certify carbon credits.
Brazil’s National Bank for Economic Development (BNDES) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) on Tuesday announced the opening of a public consultation on expanding homegrown capacity to certify carbon credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.