Brazilian development bank, environment ministry open public consultation on carbon certification
Published 23:27 on March 11, 2025 / Last updated at 23:27 on March 11, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s National Bank for Economic Development (BNDES) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) on Tuesday announced the opening of a public consultation on expanding homegrown capacity to certify carbon credits.
