Africa > Several millions of dollars up for grabs in grants for innovative CDR ideas

Several millions of dollars up for grabs in grants for innovative CDR ideas

Published 17:48 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:48 on March 11, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Startup carbon removal (CDR) companies and university teams are invited to apply for up to several million dollars' worth of grants to start a pilot project in Kenya.
Startup carbon removal (CDR) companies and university teams are invited to apply for up to several million dollars' worth of grants to start a pilot project in Kenya.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.