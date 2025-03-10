Africa > Brazil emphasises forest conservation, climate finance needs in first COP30 letter

Brazil emphasises forest conservation, climate finance needs in first COP30 letter

Published 15:33 on March 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:33 on March 10, 2025  / and /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazilian COP30 President-Designate Andre Correa do Lago on Monday published his first open letter, emphasising forest conservation, pledging to create an advisory body of past COP presidencies, and highlighting the importance of international climate finance reform.
Brazilian COP30 President-Designate Andre Correa do Lago on Monday published his first open letter, emphasising forest conservation, pledging to create an advisory body of past COP presidencies, and highlighting the importance of international climate finance reform.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.