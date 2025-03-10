Brazil emphasises forest conservation, climate finance needs in first COP30 letter
Published 15:33 on March 10, 2025 / Last updated at 15:33 on March 10, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon and Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazilian COP30 President-Designate Andre Correa do Lago on Monday published his first open letter, emphasising forest conservation, pledging to create an advisory body of past COP presidencies, and highlighting the importance of international climate finance reform.
