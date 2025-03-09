Japan’s SSBJ issues first corporate sustainability disclosure standards aligned with global frameworks
Published 13:00 on March 9, 2025 / Last updated at 13:00 on March 9, 2025 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary
Japan’s Sustainability Standards Board (SSBJ) this week issued its inaugural sustainability disclosure standards, aligning closely with international frameworks in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and comparability in corporate reporting.
Japan’s Sustainability Standards Board (SSBJ) this week issued its inaugural sustainability disclosure standards, aligning closely with international frameworks in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and comparability in corporate reporting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.