CARBON FORWARD ASIA: Article 6.4 market sees unclear near-term outlook, despite efforts to advance integrity
Published 04:33 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 04:33 on March 5, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
The emerging Article 6.4 market has the potential of being a high-quality benchmark for international carbon trade with more stringent requirements, but it remains unclear to what extent the approach can be utilised, panellists told a conference Wednesday.
