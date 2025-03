CARBON FORWARD ASIA: Article 6.4 market sees unclear near-term outlook, despite efforts to advance integrity

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The emerging Article 6.4 market has the potential of being a high-quality benchmark for international carbon trade with more stringent requirements, but it remains unclear to what extent the approach can be utilised, panellists told a conference Wednesday.