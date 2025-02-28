Americas > ANALYSIS: Growing uncertainty around CORSIA participation leaves EU in a quandary

ANALYSIS: Growing uncertainty around CORSIA participation leaves EU in a quandary

Published 14:36 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:36 on February 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US, Voluntary

Growing uncertainty around the participation of large aviation demand centres in CORSIA may leave the EU in a quandary over how to enforce sectoral decarbonisation to meet its own climate goals, new Carbon Pulse analysis has found.
