Americas > BRIEFING: CCS investment “sputtering” when it needs to soar, conference hears

BRIEFING: CCS investment “sputtering” when it needs to soar, conference hears

Published 12:49 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:49 on February 27, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary

Global investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS) is “sputtering” at a time when it needs to be accelerating, attendees of a major industry conference heard in London on Wednesday.
Global investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS) is “sputtering” at a time when it needs to be accelerating, attendees of a major industry conference heard in London on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.