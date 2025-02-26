‘Age of Electricity’ rests on grid expansion, upgrades
Published 16:44 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 16:44 on February 26, 2025 / Nick Ferris and Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International
Widespread electrification with clean power will make or break decarbonisation in the UK and around the world — but it can’t happen without speedy, and hefty, investments in grid upgrades within the decade, experts said this week.
Widespread electrification with clean power will make or break decarbonisation in the UK and around the world — but it can’t happen without speedy, and hefty, investments in grid upgrades within the decade, experts said this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.