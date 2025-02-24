BRIEFING: Path to SAF uptake lined with taxes on fossil jet fuel, flight surcharges, say analysts
Published 16:58 on February 24, 2025 / Last updated at 17:24 on February 24, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
Surcharges on flights to account for the cost of sustainable aviation fuel will become "relatively common practice" by 2030, while taxing fossil jet fuel could also be on the cards as a way to reduce the cost difference between traditional and clean methods, said analysts during an energy forum in London.
