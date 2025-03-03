EMEA > Shipping industry group asks EU to address methane emissions

Shipping industry group asks EU to address methane emissions

Published 17:24 on March 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:24 on March 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, International, Shipping

A group of maritime players have written to the European Union calling for clear regulations and more investment in methane-cutting technologies to be included in the upcoming Clean Industrial Deal.
A group of maritime players have written to the European Union calling for clear regulations and more investment in methane-cutting technologies to be included in the upcoming Clean Industrial Deal.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.