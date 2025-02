VCM Report: Huge volume of REDD carbon credits retired by oil major, VCMI switches direction

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

An oil and gas major retired a huge number of REDD carbon credits to keep the market ticking over, while the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) signalled a shift of direction in a bid to kick start wider participation in the market.