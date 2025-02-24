Asia Pacific > Singapore, Bhutan to sign Article 6 implementation agreement this week

Singapore, Bhutan to sign Article 6 implementation agreement this week

Published 07:53 on February 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:53 on February 24, 2025

Bhutan will sign an Article 6.2 implementation agreement with Singapore on Feb. 28, becoming the third nation to formalise the agreement with the city state, Carbon Pulse has learned.
