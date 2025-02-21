Americas > World governments need to “calm down” and downsize delegations, says COP30 secretary

World governments need to “calm down” and downsize delegations, says COP30 secretary

Published 18:39 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:39 on February 21, 2025  / /  Americas, Climate Talks, International, South & Central

Belem, Brazil will definitely host the COP30 UN climate conference in November, the COP30 secretary told Brazilian journalists on Wednesday, but countries need to “calm down” and send fewer delegates.
Belem, Brazil will definitely host the COP30 UN climate conference in November, the COP30 secretary told Brazilian journalists on Wednesday, but countries need to “calm down” and send fewer delegates.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.