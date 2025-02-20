Americas > INTERVIEW: Brazilian airline’s new carbon marketplace forges partnership with suppliers

INTERVIEW: Brazilian airline’s new carbon marketplace forges partnership with suppliers

Published 19:57 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:57 on February 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

One of Brazil’s largest airlines has initiated a pilot platform to help corporate clients source carbon credits, positioning it to grow a carbon trading business and prepare for compliance under the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme, its sustainability head told Carbon Pulse.
One of Brazil’s largest airlines has initiated a pilot platform to help corporate clients source carbon credits, positioning it to grow a carbon trading business and prepare for compliance under the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme, its sustainability head told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.