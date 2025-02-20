Americas > EU ETS insufficient to cut the cost of green shipping corridors before 2040s -report

EU ETS insufficient to cut the cost of green shipping corridors before 2040s -report

Published 15:43 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:43 on February 20, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, US

A global fuel standard for shipping is not enough to bring down the cost of clean fuel maritime corridors, even when the effects of the EU ETS are added in, according to new research.
A global fuel standard for shipping is not enough to bring down the cost of clean fuel maritime corridors, even when the effects of the EU ETS are added in, according to new research.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.