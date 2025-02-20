Aviation/CORSIA > Brussels seeks more experts to help expand EU ETS aviation coverage

Brussels seeks more experts to help expand EU ETS aviation coverage

Published 11:44 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:44 on February 20, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Commission is seeking applications from experts to support the extension of the EU ETS Directive to additional areas of the aviation sector, it announced on Wednesday.
The European Commission is seeking applications from experts to support the extension of the EU ETS Directive to additional areas of the aviation sector, it announced on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.