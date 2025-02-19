Aviation/CORSIA > US CORSIA exit could have major impact on EU ETS, say carbon analysts

US CORSIA exit could have major impact on EU ETS, say carbon analysts

Published 18:07 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:07 on February 19, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

If the US were to leave CORSIA there could be major ramifications for the EU ETS, carbon analysts said Wednesday.
If the US were to leave CORSIA there could be major ramifications for the EU ETS, carbon analysts said Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.