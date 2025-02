INTERVIEW: How to make carbon pricing multilateral, step by step

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Multilateral carbon pricing schemes can be more effective in tackling carbon leakage and ensuring fair trade than unilateral measures — but they need to be phased in slowly, starting with common standards for pricing and reporting, according to an expert at the World Economic Forum (WEF).