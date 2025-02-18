Americas > Available CORSIA credit supply pool around 200 mln, says ratings agency

Available CORSIA credit supply pool around 200 mln, says ratings agency

Published 13:33 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:33 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Some 200 million credits currently available in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) are likely to be eligible for CORSIA Phase 1 (2024-26), according to analysis published on Tuesday by a ratings agency.
Some 200 million credits currently available in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) are likely to be eligible for CORSIA Phase 1 (2024-26), according to analysis published on Tuesday by a ratings agency.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.