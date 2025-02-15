Article 6 body launches interim registry, approves first CDM transition requests
Published 09:36 on February 15, 2025 / Last updated at 10:11 on February 15, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Supervisory Body for the Article 6.4 mechanism (SBM) agreed to launch an interim registry to help speed along the operationalising of the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) at its first meeting of the year, also making the first approvals as part of the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) transition process.
