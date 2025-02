Maritime biofuels risk causing environmental disaster, warn green groups

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A group of 69 environmental NGOs have urged the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to cast off biofuels for decarbonising the shipping industry because of their potential impact on ecosystems and communities, as key talks kick off on Monday to address the sector's climate impact.