Maritime biofuels risk causing environmental disaster, warn green groups
Published 00:01 on February 17, 2025 / Last updated at 09:48 on February 14, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / International, Shipping
A group of 69 environmental NGOs have urged the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to cast off biofuels for decarbonising the shipping industry because of their potential impact on ecosystems and communities, as key talks kick off on Monday to address the sector's climate impact.
A group of 69 environmental NGOs have urged the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to cast off biofuels for decarbonising the shipping industry because of their potential impact on ecosystems and communities, as key talks kick off on Monday to address the sector's climate impact.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.