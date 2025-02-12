Global carbon market traded volume surges in 2024, valuation remains flat -analysts

Published 08:29 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 08:29 on February 12, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary

Global carbon markets saw their value marginally rise to above €800 billion in 2024, according to annual research published by analysts, while traded volume jumped by almost 25% year-on-year amid buoyant activity across nearly all systems.