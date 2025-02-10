Americas > Nearly 150 organisations call for clarity on biomethane certificates in GHG Protocol

Nearly 150 organisations call for clarity on biomethane certificates in GHG Protocol

Published 12:54 on February 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:54 on February 10, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A total of 144 companies and trade associations globally have urged the leadership behind the GHG Protocol to clarify the role of market instruments for renewable gases in the organisation's Scope 1 inventory, saying a rapid deployment of biomethane is needed to meet climate goals.
