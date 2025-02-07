DATA DIVE: UN postpones 2035 NDC deadline after few countries submit plans on time
Published 18:36 on February 7, 2025 / Last updated at 18:48 on February 7, 2025 / Nick Ferris, Rebecca Gualandi, Emanuela Barbiroglio and Chia-Erh Kuo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
The UN has pushed the deadline for the submission of new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to September, after just a handful of countries sent them in ahead of the initial date of Feb. 10.
