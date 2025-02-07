Americas > BRIEFING: Experts confident of strong CORSIA supply and demand, including from US

BRIEFING: Experts confident of strong CORSIA supply and demand, including from US

Published 10:59 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:59 on February 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

Carbon market participants are confident that there will be both strong supply and demand for CORSIA credits, including from US airlines, despite political developments this year that have cast uncertainty over international climate initiatives.
