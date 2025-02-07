FEATURE: UK set to miss 2030 green jet fuel goals by half, increasing airline carbon exposure
Published 13:34 on February 7, 2025 / Last updated at 13:34 on February 7, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS
The UK could miss its production goal of 10% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in total jet fuel use by 2030 by almost half, according to industry experts, with potential implications for airline exposure to carbon prices under the UK ETS and the UN's CORSIA international offsetting scheme.
