Aviation/CORSIA > FEATURE: UK set to miss 2030 green jet fuel goals by half, increasing airline carbon exposure

FEATURE: UK set to miss 2030 green jet fuel goals by half, increasing airline carbon exposure

Published 13:34 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:34 on February 7, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS

The UK could miss its production goal of 10% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in total jet fuel use by 2030 by almost half, according to industry experts, with potential implications for airline exposure to carbon prices under the UK ETS and the UN's CORSIA international offsetting scheme.
The UK could miss its production goal of 10% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in total jet fuel use by 2030 by almost half, according to industry experts, with potential implications for airline exposure to carbon prices under the UK ETS and the UN's CORSIA international offsetting scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.