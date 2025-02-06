Africa > Madagascar “enthusiastic” about Article 6, plans to develop national registry

Madagascar “enthusiastic” about Article 6, plans to develop national registry

Published 14:51 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:11 on February 6, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Madagascar is keen to get involved with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and is aiming to develop a national registry and standards to start generating credits, the country's Designated National Authority (DNA) said on Thursday.
Madagascar is keen to get involved with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and is aiming to develop a national registry and standards to start generating credits, the country's Designated National Authority (DNA) said on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.