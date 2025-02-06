Americas > CORSIA Phase 2 eligibility for standards to become more stringent -TAB member

CORSIA Phase 2 eligibility for standards to become more stringent -TAB member

Published 06:28 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:28 on February 6, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Voluntary

The eligibility criteria for Phase 2 of UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) are set to become more stringent for international carbon standards, a member of the Technical Advisory Body (TAB) told Carbon Pulse.
The eligibility criteria for Phase 2 of UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) are set to become more stringent for international carbon standards, a member of the Technical Advisory Body (TAB) told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.