CORSIA Phase 2 eligibility for standards to become more stringent -TAB member
Published 06:28 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 06:28 on February 6, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Voluntary
The eligibility criteria for Phase 2 of UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) are set to become more stringent for international carbon standards, a member of the Technical Advisory Body (TAB) told Carbon Pulse.
The eligibility criteria for Phase 2 of UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) are set to become more stringent for international carbon standards, a member of the Technical Advisory Body (TAB) told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.