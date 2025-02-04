Kenya draft carbon regulation to impose trading cap, could withhold ITMOs
Published 15:28 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 15:28 on February 4, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Kenyan draft carbon regulations would establish a ‘carbon budget for trading’ for each UN target-setting period and empower the government to withhold Paris Article 6 ITMO credits in the course of project authorisation, among other provisions.
Kenyan draft carbon regulations would establish a ‘carbon budget for trading’ for each UN target-setting period and empower the government to withhold Paris Article 6 ITMO credits in the course of project authorisation, among other provisions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.