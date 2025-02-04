Americas > VCM MONTHLY DATA: Millions of Shell retirements fail to stop January slump

VCM MONTHLY DATA: Millions of Shell retirements fail to stop January slump

Published 18:45 on February 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:52 on February 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Oil major Shell retired some 4.2 million carbon credits in January across the major registries - but even with that contribution, total retirements for the month fell year-on-year.
Oil major Shell retired some 4.2 million carbon credits in January across the major registries - but even with that contribution, total retirements for the month fell year-on-year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.