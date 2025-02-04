Norway must finalise emissions accounting with EU before sealing Article 6 carbon trade deals
Published 15:41 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 15:41 on February 4, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Norway is waiting to finalise important technical elements of its cooperation with the EU on emissions accounting and climate policy before advancing any deals for international carbon trade under the Paris Agreement, it confirmed in a transparency report published on Tuesday.
