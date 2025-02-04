Climate Talks > Norway must finalise emissions accounting with EU before sealing Article 6 carbon trade deals

Norway must finalise emissions accounting with EU before sealing Article 6 carbon trade deals

Published 15:41 on February 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:41 on February 4, 2025  / /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

Norway is waiting to finalise important technical elements of its cooperation with the EU on emissions accounting and climate policy before advancing any deals for international carbon trade under the Paris Agreement, it confirmed in a transparency report published on Tuesday.
Norway is waiting to finalise important technical elements of its cooperation with the EU on emissions accounting and climate policy before advancing any deals for international carbon trade under the Paris Agreement, it confirmed in a transparency report published on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.