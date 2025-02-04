Asia Pacific > Australian port association releases first ever emissions guidelines for tricky sector

Australian port association releases first ever emissions guidelines for tricky sector

Published 13:01 on February 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:54 on February 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Shipping

Ports Australia has released reporting guidelines for ports covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, a first of its kind in the country.
Ports Australia has released reporting guidelines for ports covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, a first of its kind in the country.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.