“Big deal” as scientists find most US methane emissions go undetected
Published 13:00 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 11:38 on February 4, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / Americas, EMEA, International
A total 70% of methane emissions from US onshore oil and gas activities comes from smaller, dispersed sources, according to new scientific research published on Tuesday, which calls into question Europe’s growing reliance on imported American LNG.
