BRIEFING: Could CORSIA be the next Trump target, and what would a US exit mean?

Published 00:51 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 00:51 on February 4, 2025 / Mike Szabo

The US’ involvement in the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme could soon be on the new Trump administration’s radar – if it’s not already – after the CEO of a major logistics firm said he expects the country to exit the programme. But what would that look like and how are other major countries likely to respond?