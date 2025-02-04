BRIEFING: Could CORSIA be the next Trump target, and what would a US exit mean?
Published 00:51 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 00:51 on February 4, 2025 / Mike Szabo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
The US’ involvement in the UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme could soon be on the new Trump administration’s radar – if it’s not already – after the CEO of a major logistics firm said he expects the country to exit the programme. But what would that look like and how are other major countries likely to respond?
