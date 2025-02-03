Africa > VCM Report: Credits from African soil carbon project hang in balance to further knock market confidence

VCM Report: Credits from African soil carbon project hang in balance to further knock market confidence

Published 17:58 on February 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:03 on February 3, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Confidence in the integrity of the voluntary carbon market took another blow last week after a court ruling threatened to invalidate credits from the world’s largest soil carbon project, amid continued low prices across the sector.
Confidence in the integrity of the voluntary carbon market took another blow last week after a court ruling threatened to invalidate credits from the world’s largest soil carbon project, amid continued low prices across the sector.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.