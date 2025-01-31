Ghana to explore pension scheme funded by carbon credits, green group hits back -media
Published 14:25 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 14:25 on January 31, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The parliament of Ghana has set up a committee to explore a proposed pension scheme for the members which will be funded by revenues generated from carbon credits, even as the idea has been severely criticised by a local non-profit.
