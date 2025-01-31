Gold Standard consults on new methodology tackling huge GHG pollution from aircraft contrails
Published 12:54 on January 31, 2025
Gold Standard is seeking feedback on a methodology to eradicate the huge emissions from commercial aircraft contrails that is as about as two thirds as potent to global warming than aviation CO2 emissions.
