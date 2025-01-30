New Zealand announces modest target increase in 2035 NDC
Published 08:43 on January 30, 2025 / Last updated at 09:58 on January 30, 2025 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6
New Zealand on Thursday announced its nationally determined contribution (NDC) for 2035, modestly deepening its emissions reductions goal while switching to a single-year target from a multi-year one in the current decade.
