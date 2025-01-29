Kenya finalises €60 mln debt-for-climate swap with Germany, Cape Verde sees extension
Published 15:45 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 15:45 on January 29, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Kenya on Tuesday announced the conclusion of a debt-for-climate swap deal that will see the East African country develop more clean geothermal energy capacity, settling a €60 million debt owed to Germany.
Kenya on Tuesday announced the conclusion of a debt-for-climate swap deal that will see the East African country develop more clean geothermal energy capacity, settling a €60 million debt owed to Germany.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.